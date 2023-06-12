AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo are expected to host a Monday afternoon news conference regarding emergency flood response.

According to an announcement from the city of Amarillo, the city will host a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday regarding its emergency flood response.

Officials expected to participate in the conference include:

Cole Stanley, Amarillo Mayor;

Jared Miller, Amarillo City Manager;

Max Dunlap, Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management Director;

Martin Birkenfeld, Amarillo Police Chief;

Brandon Mason, Amarillo Fire Deputy Chief;

Alan Harder, Amarillo Assistant Director of Public Works;

Kyle Schniederjan, Amarillo Director of Capital Project Development;

Wes Reeves, Xcel Energy;

Victoria Medley, Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Director.

This comes as Potter and Randall County, as well as the city of Amarillo, residents continue to be impacted by ongoing rains and flooding, with some individuals continuing to be without power and having to evacuate their places of residence.