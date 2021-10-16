City of Amarillo to host Barfield PACE Forum to educate the community on the program

by: Maya Nascimento

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has invited the community to learn how the Texas Pace Authority can help property owners. The city is hosting the Amarillo Barfield PACE Forum on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Barfield Hotel located at 600 S. Polk Street.

In a press release, the city stated “the Barfield Hotel is a prime example of how the Amarillo PACE program is a valuable tool for property owners.” PACE, which stands for Property Assessed Clean Energy, is a program that gives property owners incentives to help with infrastructure improvements with little or no capital outlay.

State legislation has approved the PACE program that has been established by local governments as well, including Amarillo.

Through the program, owners can bring operating costs down and use the money saved on “eligible water conservation, energy, efficiency, resiliency, and distributed generation projects,” the city said. PACE also gives owners access to long-term financing options (usually 10 to 20 years) that are not typically available through traditional funding possibilities, according to the city.

You can register for the event and find more information about the schedule here.

