City of Amarillo to host Amarillo Parks & Recreation Board meeting today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) is set to host a regular meeting with the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Board today, July 14 at 1:30 p.m., according to the COA.

The meeting, located at 509 S. Johnson, Amarillo 79109, will allow the public to address the Board in the topics that are on the agenda or having to do with the Board’s policies, programs, or services will be received at this time, the COA said.

The City stated that the meeting will be recorded and can be made available to the public upon a written request.

Projects and topics expected to be discussed are the following:

Introduction of New Park and Recreation Advisory Members

Friends of the Zoo

Thompson Park Pool

Parks Master Plan

Program and Events Update

Athletics

Trails

Upcoming Events

Zoo Concession Renovation

Budget Update

Community Solutions Update

Future Agenda Items

The agenda packet is posted online by the City of Amarillo HERE.