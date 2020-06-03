City of Amarillo to hold roundtable focusing on how it is working to build equality for all

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, June 3, the City of Amarillo is holding a roundtable discussion focusing on how the city is working to build a united community that stands against inequality.

The discussion begins at 1 p.m.

To ensure social distancing requirements are met, the roundtable will not be open to the public. It will be broadcasted live on the city’s website.

The discussion will include Mayor Ginger Nelson, City Manager Jared Miller, and Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld.

Community members are encouraged to submit topics and questions to publiccommunications@amarillo.gov.

David Lovejoy, the First Vice President of the Amarillo Branch of the NAACP will serve as moderator.

