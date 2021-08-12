City of Amarillo to give information on Greenways neighborhood project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo is set to host an informational meeting on the upcoming Summer Street Maintenance Program project that will impact the Greenways neighborhood.

Residents of the neighborhood, said the City, will be able to get information about what will be happening during the meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Southwest Amarillo Public Library.

“The public meeting will overview the SW Quadrant High Density Mineral Bond (HDMB) project which is part of the City of Amarillo`s Summer Street Maintenance Program.” said the City’s announcement, “COA Capital Projects & Development Engineering Department staff will be available to answer questions.”

More information can be found here on the HDMB project, including dates, times, locations, and frequently asked questions.