AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo will commemorate Rick Husband next month with a public ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the Columbia space shuttle incident.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, city of Amarillo officials, along with some of Husband’s friends, will place a wreath at the Husband statue at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said this event is open to the public.

Husband was the shuttle commander of the space shuttle Columbia, the shuttle which was destroyed during reentry on Feb. 1, 2003, which caused the death of seven astronauts. According to reports on MyHighPlains.com, a piece of the shuttle’s fuel-tank foam came off and punctured the left wing of the shuttle as it took off 16 days before it was destroyed on reentry.

“Most people probably remember where they were and what they were doing on Feb. 1, 2003 – especially if you lived in Amarillo or were from Amarillo,” City of Amarillo Director of Aviation Michael Conner said in the release. “The legacy of Rick Husband is a proud part of Amarillo and certainly a proud part of this international airport.”