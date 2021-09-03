City of Amarillo to close some services, change trash routes on Labor Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo released its upcoming schedule for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6. Some city services will be closed or otherwise change schedule because of the holiday.

According to the City, these changes include:

City Hall will be closed on Labor Day

on Labor Day Amarillo City Transit will not run on Labor Day

on Labor Day The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed on Labor Day

on Labor Day The city landfill and brush sites will be closed on Labor Day, and reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 7

The Labor Day Schedule for trash pickup services:

Residential customers: Monday routes will instead be run on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Tuesday routes will move to Wednesday, Sept. 8

Monday routes will instead be run on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Tuesday routes will move to Wednesday, Sept. 8 Commercial customers: Monday and Tuesday routes will run on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Normal service will return on Wednesday, Sept. 8

Other updates from the city on services changing for the Labor Day holiday will be added to this article.