AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo said the Parks and Recreation Department will begin closing and winterizing all public restrooms in city parks on Nov. 13.

The city said the closure is due to cold temperatures. The city said the parks will be closing and winterizing the restrooms on Nov. 13 with the aim of opening the restrooms before spring break.

“Cold and freezing temperatures can damage the viability of pipes and infrastructure in park restrooms,” said Michael Kashuba, PARD Director. “The best way to ensure that our park restrooms are properly maintained is to close them during colder months. Park restrooms will reopen in the spring of next year.”

According to the city, “In addition to cold weather causing damage to restroom infrastructure, park restrooms have sustained damage during the winter months from homeless individuals.”