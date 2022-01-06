City of Amarillo to bring back Listening Lunch with Mayor event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Thursday that it will be bringing back its Listening Lunch with the Mayor event at 12 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 12).

According to a news release, this event gives Amarillo community members the chance to speak with Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson through a Zoom webinar about topics that are impacting them.

Amarillo residents are able to sign up for a 10-minute time slot to speak with Nelson on the Zoom. According to the release, residents are able to secure a timeslot via the Calendly website. Participants will then receive an email with the Zoom link the day before the event. Participants should log in to the Zoom at 12 p.m. Wednesday and will be placed in the online waiting room until the scheduled time.

If individuals have questions, they are asked to call the mayor’s hotline at 806-378-6445.