AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo are continuing to make adjustments after an online data breach was prevented earlier this month.

In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, officials with the city of Amarillo said that applications for special events are able to be picked up in person at the city’s Environmental Health Department, located at the Simms Municipal Building, located at 808. S Buchanan St.

According to the statement, completed applications can be returned to the same location. Applications will be processed in the order they are received and information will be communicated to applicants as normal.