City of Amarillo targeting vaccine information to locals in various languages

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is working to help everyone eligible for a coronavirus vaccine get it by making sure that vaccine information is available in various languages.

Amarillo Public Health Department Director, Casie Stoughton, said Wednesday they are working alongside community partners to help reach more people.

“We’re communicating with like our Refugee Language Project and—Tyson and different community partners that have access to and relationships with people who speak various languages,” Stoughton said.

Stoughton said there is also more information in various languages on Amarillo Alerts.

She continued, “It’s certainly something that we’re working on and welcoming anyone who lives here in our community to be vaccinated.”

Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller said the city targets posts on social media to reach more people in our area.

“We are also doing targeted Facebook posts that automatically translate via Facebook to whatever language they have set. We’re targeting underserved and low-income zip codes through the same means,” Miller said. “…we’re having meetings with different organizations that represent minority groups so that we can reach out very specifically and in a very targeted way to those populations to encourage them these vaccinations are for you.”

“We want everybody in our community who falls into categories 1A and 1B to be getting these vaccinations,” Miller continued, “We estimate we’ve had our targeted post translated in more than 30 different languages.”

The city is also distributing pamphlets in various languages with information about the coronavirus and available vaccines.

Stoughton said the city is also working on a plan to get vaccines to those who are home-bound, but no plans are confirmed yet.