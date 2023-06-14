AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is still working to mitigate flooding as officials address water quality and continued water pumping efforts.

Assistant City Manager, Floyd Hartman, said on Wednesday the City has requested additional resources from the state for flood mitigation, but they are thankful for existing resources including TxDOT pumps.

“The team is still working, environmental health, just the entire gamut, law enforcement, fire department, everyone working together,” Hartman said. “But as you transition, now you’re looking more at the follow-up to the flood. Hopefully, no more rain, and we can continue that. So you’re starting to see the trash collection and those kinds of events, besides the pumping, rise to the top as needs for the citizens in the community and those are starting to be addressed.”

Interim Public Works Director, Alan Harder, said they are still operating all of their pumps at six playa lakes.

“Since we started measuring the amount of water that we were pumping out of our Playa lakes on June 2, we pumped 275 million gallons,” Harder said, noting that includes a TxDOT pump at Lawrence Lake. “I think the concern is still around Playa 7, Bennett Lake, and Lawrence Lake, the areas that had the biggest impact on the community.”

Harder said they have heard community feedback, especially from business owners along Paramount and Olsen who are anxious to reopen.

“As far as when the water recedes, we’re seeing mud and debris that’s been left behind and so we have crews from our street division, solid waste division, and drainage utility division, that are working continuously to remove that debris, cleanup mud as roads are opened so that we can get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” he continued.

According to Hartman, any time there is a flood event, they have to be cognizant of water supplies and what goes into the water.

“We actually prepare and review our watersheds in advance and CRMWA does too so that we know the hazards that are in a watershed and know how to mitigate those and deal with those if they become extreme,” said Hartman.

He said all floodwaters appear normal in Amarillo. He also noted the feed yard runoff from Buffalo Lake in Randall County is part of the Tierra Blanca Creek, which intersects with the Palo Duro Creek, which flows into the Prairie Dog Fork of the Red River.

“Lake Meredith is in the Canadian River, a totally different watershed. So no, Buffalo Lake and the feedlot runoff that you see from that side of the county do not go to Lake Meredith,” he continued. “So that component, the public should feel really safe with that component, that that doesn’t impact our drinking water at all.”

Until the floodwater is gone, the City encourages people to stay out of it.

“We’ve all seen Lawrence Lake before the water was full in it. There are trees and other debris in there that could easily snag somebody and so I’d encourage anyone to stay away from those areas,” said Harder. “Stay away from the creeks. You never know when the water is going to come through there quickly, especially when the rain starts falling. Just avoid those areas entirely.”