City of Amarillo Summer Street Maintenance Program begins in May

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said the COA 2020/2021 Summer Street Maintenance Program is tentatively scheduled to begin in May and last through September.

The City said the program will include street maintenance/improvement projects throughout the city, including projects funded by Proposition 1, which was approved by voters in November 2016.

“This winter has been especially hard on our streets and we are looking forward to the Summer Street Maintenance Program beginning again,” said COA Director of Capital Projects and Development Engineering Kyle Schniederjan. “The majority of last year’s projects were in southeastern Amarillo; and this year we are focusing on the southwest quadrant and problematic arterials. The goal is to improve streets and roads throughout the city, and this will continue throughout the summer.”

The City said some projects will include tree-trimming around streets as part of roadway preparations.

The tree-trimming service is provided free-of-charge by the contractor, and residents will not be charged for this service by the contractor or the city according to the COA.

Residents wanting the latest information on COA 2020/2021 Summer Street Maintenance Program projects can find information here.

The City said the website provides residents specific information on related street maintenance projects, including dates of specific projects, project overviews, maps showing where construction crews will be on specific dates, when streets will be closed, the type of maintenance project being performed and daily updates on project progress, etc. The website also includes Frequently Asked Questions that will help inform residents.