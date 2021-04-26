City of Amarillo Summer Street Maintenance Program begins today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said their Summer Street Maintenance Program begins today, and is expected to last throughout the summer.

The City said neighborhoods identified for construction projects are Sleepy Hollow, the Colonies, Town Square, Hillside Terrace Estates, Heritage Hills and Westover Village Park. The majority of projects completed last year were in southeastern Amarillo.

The City said this project was identified in the 2017-2021 Community Investment Program and is funded by Proposition 1, approved by voters in November 2016.

The COA continues saying the contract includes provisions to help minimize the impact to traffic. However, residents in these areas should be aware of flagmen directing traffic, posted signs related to construction and contractor personnel and equipment in the work zones. Some residents may even need to find alternate routes at various times throughout the project due to temporary road closures. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.

For a map with more information about exact locations, visit the City of Amarillo’s webpage.