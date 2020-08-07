City of Amarillo sponsoring North Heights Community Clean-Up Day

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)—The North Heights community will get the opportunity to clean up the neighborhood with the help of the City of Amarillo and Diversified Waste Management.

As part of National Clean Up Day, volunteers will pick up trash and clean up the neighborhood.

The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Bones Hooks Park.

Volunteers are asked to wear a face mask, closed toed shoes, and bring sun protective gear. Garden gloves and long pants are recommended.

Those interested in volunteering to help clean up can call (806) 383-6440.

More from MyHighPlains.com: