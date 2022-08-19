AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from the City of Amarillo (COA) Solid Waste Department announced Friday that the department will implement new service procedures in response to recent challenges.

According to a city of Amarillo news release, Saturday roll-off containers will be set at locations throughout the city to provide residents with a convenient waste service option, with locations including Amarillo Public Library locations.

The COA said employees from separate departments are used to assist in trash pick-up, including crews from the COA Street Department and the COA Drainage Utility Department.

“The Solid Waste Department is facing challenges right now, primarily a shortage of drivers due in part to illness,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “These new initiatives will help with trash pick-up.”

The COA also adds that it will begin the process of temporarily using local solid waste companies to aid in trash service and these will be temporary contracts.

For more information on the City of Amarillo’s new trash service, contact (806) 378-6813.