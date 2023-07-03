AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo reports that crews have contained a sanitary sewer overflow Monday.

According to the city, the lift station at 5601 S. Osage sustained a mechanical failure resulting in the overflow from a manhole.

The city said 850,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was released.

Crews were able to resolve the spill Monday morning including vacuum removal of excess untreated wastewater and application of HTH to clean the remaining residual wastewater.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was notified.