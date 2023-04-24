AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has set a date for the groundbreaking for Transformation Park.

Officials said that the groundbreaking ceremony is set for 2 p.m. on Thursday near SW 4th Ave./SW 5th Ave. and Parker Street.

The city said Transformation Park is a collaborative effort between the city, churches, and businesses in an effort to help the homeless community.

“Transformation Park is monumental for Amarillo,” said City of Amarillo Director of Community Development Jason Riddlespurger. “Thanks to the combined efforts of so many groups and individuals, Amarillo can offer a compassionate, safe and viable support system and temporary living option for those experiencing homelessness in our community.”

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Transformation Park was announced in December by the city of Amarillo as a new development for the homeless community. This consists of a drop-in shelter, a day room, a cabin community of pallet homes, and a commercial kitchen as well as the new home of the Guyon Saunders Resource Center.

The city said Transformation Park’s goal is to help the homeless community navigate from homelessness to permanent housing with case management, peer support, and partnerships with area agencies. Transformation Park is funded through the American Rescue Plan, $500,000 from Hillside Christian Church, a $1 million gift from Joe and Laura Street from Street Toyota, and numerous individuals and businesses throughout the community.