City of Amarillo set to open up Friday with the rest of Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was announced at Tuesday’s Amarillo City Council meeting that the Yellow City will be reopening on Friday, May 1 along with the rest of Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott will let the stay home executive order expire on Thursday, April 30 at 11:59 p.m.

“I believe we can re-engage our economy while using the same strategies we’ve been using,” Gov. Abbott explained during a Monday press conference.

Phase 1 of reopening allows retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, and museums to reopen on Friday, May 1, but must be limited to no more than 25% of capacity.

Gov. Abbott said that Phase 2 would begin on May 18, depending on whether spread is still able to be prevented after Phase 1 begins. Phase 2 would allow businesses to bump up capacity to 50%.

“The Governor has taken it out of our hands and it is completely in his control and we will follow the Governor’s orders. It’s that simple,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson.

Gov. Abbott said he can reclose a county if he feels its number are too high, and move them back to only operating essential businesses.

The council did voice their concerns with the Governor’s Office, in fact, Mayor Nelson received a phone call in the middle of the council meeting. Mayor Nelson said the city was still opening on Friday and has an open dialogue with the Governor’s Office.

