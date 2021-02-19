City of Amarillo services to resume normal operations Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, services will resume normal operations on Monday (Feb. 22). The city closed several facilities through this week in order to conserve the Amarillo area’s energy supply in the midst of historic and dangerous winter weather.

Said the announcement;

“The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center will operate under normal conditions beginning Monday with vaccinations available for individuals in groups 1A and 1B and those scheduled to receive second doses. For the latest information please see amarilloalerts.com. The COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center will also be open Monday. The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 Report Card will be available beginning Monday.”

Other facilities resuming normal operations on Monday will include the Charles E. Warford Activity Center, all Amarillo Public libraries and the Simms Municipal Building. Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare will also be open.

“Many residents and businesses in the Amarillo community responded to the need to conserve energy this week, and it definitely made a difference,” said City Manager Jared Miller. “This was a unique weather event across the state and region. Fortunately, the people of Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle come together during times of adversity. The inclement weather and the response of our community is another example of that.”