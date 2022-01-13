City of Amarillo services to be closed, adjusted for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Thursday that various city services will be closed or adjusted Monday (Jan. 17) in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to a news release, city offices will be closed on Monday. The following services the city of Amarillo offers will also be adjusted:

The schedule for Solid Waste services will also be impacted by the holiday in the following manner:

  • Residential routes and polycart routes: Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday;
  • All commercial routes will be serviced Tuesday;
  • The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday.

