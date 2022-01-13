City of Amarillo services to be closed, adjusted for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Thursday that various city services will be closed or adjusted Monday (Jan. 17) in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to a news release, city offices will be closed on Monday. The following services the city of Amarillo offers will also be adjusted:

Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday. For more information, individuals can call 806-378-3095 or visit the Amarillo City Transit website;

All city of Amarillo libraries will be closed Monday.

The Amarillo Public Health Department will be closed Monday.

The schedule for Solid Waste services will also be impacted by the holiday in the following manner:

Residential routes and polycart routes: Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday;

All commercial routes will be serviced Tuesday;

The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday.

