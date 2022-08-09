AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a news release from the City of Amarillo, residents have seen an increase in the mosquito population after recent rainfall. Officials stated that the city’s Environmental Health Department is aware of the situation.

“Amarillo will never be ungrateful for rain, but with the rain comes a related problem,” Anthony Spanel, the city’s director of environmental health said. “Rain helps fill our lakes and playas and creates an abundance of standing water. All of these are excellent breeding grounds for mosquitoes.”

Spanel added,“The Environmental Health Department has been spraying for mosquitoes since March in locations around the city, and we will continue to do so in areas where mosquitoes are prevalent in order to protect the entire Amarillo community,”

Officials from the city reminded residents to remove standing water from their property in order to help prevent increases in the mosquito population.

Officials stated that if residents have questions or if they want to report possible mosquito breeding locations, they should call the city’s Environmental Health Department at 806-378-9472 Extension 6 or email ehealth@amarillo.gov.