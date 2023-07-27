(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 27, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas — (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo announced it is seeking the community’s input for new bus route changes and travel preferences in two public meetings on July 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the ACT Transfer Station.

The city said Amarillo City Transit is considering new and modified bus routes for its new ACT Multimodal Transportation Center near the corner of 6th Street and Bowie Street which is under construction.

According to the city, the Multimodal Transportation Center is a $8.6 million project with most of the funding coming from federal grants. The completion of the project is tentatively scheduled for December.

The city said those attending the meeting should park in the north or south parking lots of the ACT Transfer Station at 219 S. Fillmore St. so buses can access the station during the meeting.

Amarillo City Transit is also providing an online survey.