AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said Community Listening Sessions have been scheduled for twice a month with Interim City Manager Andrew Freeman starting on Dec. 18.

The first listening session is scheduled for Dec. 18 from noon to 1 p.m. at the COA City Manager’s Office, Suite 303 on the third floor of City Hall, 601 S. Buchanan.

The city said the listening session will allow the public to provide “input, concerns and suggestions regarding various aspects of city operations.”

“We want to engage with residents, understand their perspectives and incorporate their feedback into effective city governance and planning,” said Freeman.

The city said, starting on Jan. 3, Community Listening Sessions will be the first Wednesday of each month from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the second Monday of each month from noon to 1 p.m.

All sessions will be held at the COA City Manager’s Office said CoA officials.