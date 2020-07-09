City of Amarillo says new Thompson Park Pool will be largest public aquatics site in Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is replacing one of the oldest swimming pools in the Amarillo area, and city officials said it will be a state-of-the-art facility, becoming the largest public aquatic site in the area.

Thompson Park Pool was opened in 1931 but was closed by the city in December 2018 due to structural issues.

In May of this year, the Amarillo City Council approved $7.9 million in certificates of obligation to fund a new Thompson Park Pool.

The new pool is tentatively scheduled to open around Memorial Day of 2021. The facility will include a lazy river, with a capacity of 220 people, cabanas, and a main pool area large enough for 400 people.

“The new Thompson Park Pool will be a modern, state-of-the-art facility,” said COA Parks and Recreation Department Director Michael Kashuba. “We really wanted and valued public input on this project – this was a major consideration. This will be a facility that the entire Amarillo area can be proud of and will want to share with their family and friends for decades to come.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: