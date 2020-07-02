City of Amarillo resumes paid parking starting Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo temporarily suspended paid and timed parking back in march due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the state reopening, the city said its time to reinforce paid parking once again.

“Our parking enforcement guy who works with the Amarillo Police Department, she has been putting warnings these last two weeks saying ‘hey listen it’s going to go back online on the 6th,'” Victoria Medley, the director of court services, explained.

With those warnings being handed out, the city said there should be no excuse not to pay the one dollar per hour fee.

“You’re like, ‘Okay, I’m going to park here for a dollar’ and definitely you can risk the fact that you might get a fine,” Medley said.

To avoid the $25 fine people are asked to download the Park Mobile app.

“With our app, the signs are clear and when you go to the website you can see a map of what is paid parking and what is called timed parking,” Medley explained.

Unlike the paid parking spots, for timed parking, you can leave your car there for free up to two hours.

The paid parking downtown will resume on Monday, July 6.

More from MyHighPlains.com: