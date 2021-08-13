City of Amarillo responds to “false” social media post

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo issued a statement Friday evening on what claims to be a screenshot of an email from the mayor to the city manager discussing COVID-19 status level.

The screenshot appears to be posted by a local page that has been known to be critical of the City of Amarillo. The City said the email is a false and doctored image, and the email is not real, and they are “reviewing the post for potential illegalities.”

The City of Amarillo said in a statement in part:

“This kind of attack on our community using false cyber-propaganda is dangerous, and you as a community are entitled to know the truth so that you can carefully choose your information outlets.”

