City of Amarillo reports wastewater spill contained, crews ‘are cleaning and disinfecting’ area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, a Sunday spill from a Hollywood Road and South Western Street wastewater collection facility was contained.

The City report said the spill was caused by a “break in the force main piping of the related Lift Station.” Crews were able to repair the break Sunday afternoon and were able to return the lift station to normal operation, “and are cleaning and disinfecting the impacted area.”

“The volume of the spill caused 115,000 gallons of diluted domestic, commercial and industrial wastewaters to discharge into a drainage ditch,” said the City report, “All wastewater has been contained.”

If needed according to sampling, the City noted that “necessary and appropriate actions in the best interest of public safety” would be taken.

City of Amarillo officials said they are working with impacted property owners, and that the regional office of the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality was notified of the spill.