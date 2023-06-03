AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo reports a sanitary sewer overflow that happened Friday in south Amarillo was contained.

According to the release, heavy rainfall caused an estimated 50,000 gallons of wastewater to be released from a manhole at 5601 S. Osage.

The city said cleanup procedures are complete, including vacuum removal of excess untreated wastewater, and application of HTH to clean residual wastewater.

The city said the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality was notified and is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts.

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager David Henry at (806) 378-5219.

