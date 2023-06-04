AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo reports a wastewater spill that happened on Friday at the Hollywood Road treatment facility has been contained.

According to a COA press release, at around 4:30 p.m. on June 2 the spill began and was contained at 8 a.m. on June 3.

Officials with the COA detailed that the wastewater treatment facility is still over capacity due to the recent flooding, causing additional spill into the local playa lake located on the wastewater plant grounds.

COA said the playa lake received about “900,000 gallons of untreated wastewater and an additional 3,000,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater from an onsite equalization basin.”

The release states that as rain continues, facility employees are working to reduce the volumes of water and maintain plant operations.

Officials said materials needed to clean the spill have been added to locations within the facility in an attempt to reduce potential environmental impacts. COA added that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and is working with the city aiming to minimize environmental impacts as well.

For more information, regarding the wastewater spill contact the City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager David Henry at (806) 378-5219.