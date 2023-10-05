AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has reported a wastewater spill that occurred at its Cliffside Lift Station Wednesday.

According to the city, a wastewater spill occurred Wednesday at 7100 Cliffside at around 1:30 p.m. and was contained at around 9:30 p.m. that night.

The city said the discharge was caused by a “force main blowout,” and released 160,000 gallons of untreated wastewater onto dry land.

The city said no natural waters were impacted and clean-up of the discharge by vacuum truck and disinfection by spreading HTH on the affected areas was completed.

This was the third wastewater spill the city reported this week, the first two occurred at the Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility.

City officials said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was notified and is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts.