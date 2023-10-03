AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo reported another wastewater spill occurred on Monday night at the Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility at 3700 SE Loop 335, one week after another spill at the facility that sent it into “emergency procurement” operations and the beginnings of other remedial improvement projects.

According to the city, the spill at the Hollywood Road facility occurred Monday at around 11 p.m. and was considered contained at 4 a.m. on Tuesday. The spill was caused by “flow and organics loading overburdening the treatment system.”

The spill released 224,757 gallons of partly-treated wastewater into Playa Lake 40 on the HRWTF grounds, said the city. Officials said that the discharge was disinfected by dropping chlorine tablets into the runoff as it flowed into the lake.

The city further said that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was notified and is working to assist the city in minimizing environmental impacts.

More information on the water reclamation and water production operations of the City of Amarillo can be found on its website.