AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Wednesday that a recently broken water line has caused damage to the Amarillo Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts and led to an upcoming event shifting locations.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, officials said a water line on the fire suppression system broke on the third floor of the center on Dec. 24. Officials said this break in the water line was due to a parts failure and caused substantial damage.

Images provided courtesy of the City of Amarillo

Officials with the city said in the release said the city of Amarillo’s facilities department repaired the leak, causing the drying process and flood remediation process to begin on Dec. 24.

This broken water line is causing a performance of the Amarillo Symphony to be moved from the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts to the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium, officials with the city of Amarillo told MyHighPlains.com.

“We expect the repair work to take several weeks to complete,” COA Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth said in the release. “As of right now, it appears only one event will be affected… The good news is that none of the stage areas or seating areas were affected. It looks like the damage was only on the north side of the building, affecting mainly restrooms and carpeting. We should have more information on the timing for repairs in the days to come as we finalize the assessments.”

For more information, visit the city of Amarillo’s website.