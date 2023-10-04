AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo said a wastewater spill that occurred Tuesday at the Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility (HRWTF) at 3700 S.E. Loop 335 at 10:30 p.m. was contained Wednesday morning.

The city said the spill happened at around 10:30 p.m. and was caused by “flow and organics loading overburdening the treatment system.”

Officials said the discharge released 97,913 gallons of partially treated wastewater into Playa Lake 40, located on the HRWTF grounds.

“Disinfection of the discharge by the addition of chlorine disinfection tablets into the runoff as it traveled to Playa Lake 40 is complete,” said the city in a news release.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the city reported on Monday that a spill occurred that released 224,757 gallons of partly treated wastewater into Playa Lake 40.

The city of Amarillo said it notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which is working with the city to minimize the impact on the environment.