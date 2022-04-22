AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday, the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management (OEM) released a video series that details public safety information on the OEM warning siren system.

“Amarillo has just about every type of weather you can imagine,” said City of Amarillo Director of Emergency Management Chip Orton. “With the arrival of spring, severe weather as far as rain, hail and even tornadoes are always a possibility in Amarillo. We want all of our residents to be prepared for severe weather, and the outdoor warning siren system is a primary tool.”

For more information on OEM warning sirens, visit here.