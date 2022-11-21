AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thanksgiving is upon us and therefore the city of Amarillo released the holiday schedule for the week.
Take a look at the list of closures and schedule changes throughout the city:
- City Hall: Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday;
- City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department offices: Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday;
- Residential and poly cart service: Thursday routes will be on Wednesday; Friday routes will be normal;
- Commercial service: All routes scheduled for Friday;
- Brush sites: Closed on Thanksgiving Day and normal hours on Friday and Saturday;
- City Landfill: Closed on Thanksgiving Day and regular hours on Friday and Saturday;
- Amarillo City Transit: Closed on Thanksgiving Day and open on Friday where they will follow a Saturday schedule;
- All Amarillo Public Libraries: Closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday;
- Downtown and Southwest locations: Close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday;
- Downtown location: Closed on Monday, Nov. 28 and Tuesday, Nov. 29 for the installation of a new HVAC unit;
- City of Amarillo golf: All locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and have normal operating hours on Friday.