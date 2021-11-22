City of Amarillo releases schedule for Thanksgiving holiday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced its Thanksgiving schedule Monday afternoon, with numerous city services being impacted throughout the week because of the holiday.

According to a news release from the city, the following changes will occur this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday:

City Hall will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day and Friday;

The COVID-19 report cards from the city’s Public Health Department will not be available Thursday and Friday. The city’s hospitalization report will also not be available Friday. The city’s vaccination clinics will also be closed Thursday and Friday;

The city’s Solid Waste Department will be closed on Thursday, which impacts residential service, commerical service, poly-cart collections, brush sites and the city’s landfill;

For residential service, collections for Thursday routes will be on Wednesday. Friday routes will be on a normal schedule. For commercial service, all scheduled routes will be on Friday;

For poly-cart collections, Thursday routes will be serviced Wednesday. Friday routes will be on a normal schedule. Brush sites will be closed on Thursday and will have regular hours on Friday and Saturday. The city’s landfill will be closed on Thursday and will have regular scheduled hours on Friday and Saturday;

Amarillo City Transit will be closed on Thursday and will operate a Saturday schedule on Friday;

All Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

For more information about the various city of Amarillo services impacted this week because of the upcoming holiday, visit the city of Amarillo’s website.