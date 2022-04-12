AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the City of Amarillo released the Point-In-Time count numbers (PIT) for winter 2022 on Tuesday. The count consisted of 539 individuals, 368 of whom were unsheltered.

PIT data is used by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to identify the

number of people experiencing homelessness in Amarillo. PIT data helps determine the effectiveness of HUD

programs and policies to help fund the Amarillo Continuum of Care said officials with the city.

“We expect increases in the PIT number due to the ongoing economic impact of COVID-19 in

the Amarillo community,” said COA Director of Community Development Jason Riddlespurger.

“While Amarillo had a small increase in homeless numbers, the ultimate goal is to end

homelessness in Amarillo, and we continue to strive to reach this goal.

Volunteers tallied 171 individuals in various homeless shelters and organizations including:

Women’s Center 59

Faith City Mission 46

Martha’s Home 21

Another Chance House 20

Family Support Services Emergency Safe House 18

The Salvation Army 7

PIT is led twice a year by the City of Amarillo with volunteers and organizations. A total of 41 teams comprised of 85 volunteers scanned the city for 24 hours. Volunteers spend a day going around the city counting the number of homeless people and obtaining information that is aimed at creating solutions for the city’s homeless population.