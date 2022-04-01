AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo released the monthly “Snapshot” profile on Thursday, which featured Jacqueline Gauna, who works as a Treatment Plant Operator at the Osage Water Plant. Officials said that Gauana’s role is to answer after-hour calls for residents who need help.

“I did get a phone call one evening from a young lady. She was hysterical and crying,” Gauna said. “Her cat had fallen into a storm drain at one of our city parks. And on top of that, her phone was fixing to die.”

“I called AAMW. An animal control officer went out and helped her and rescued her cat,” Gauna added. “That was definitely one of the stranger calls I have received.”

Many residents, according to a news release from the city, may not know about the 24-hour assistance that city provides for water-related issues. Officials also test the Amarillo water supply every four hours and the process is directed by employees including Gauna.

“I always wanted to work for the city. I love the job and the people I work with. I am going to make it my career. I really enjoy the lab (at the Osage Water Plant),” said Gauna, who has been with the city for almost two years. “I enjoy finding out how water works, how we transfer water. It is a really complex process and I am learning so much.”

“I came to Amarillo from California. I have always drank Amarillo water. I have always liked it,” Gauna concluded.