AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo recently released the changed schedule for COA facilities on Memorial Day in order to honor and show reverence for the people who served our country.

City offices and services expected to be closed on Monday include:

City Hall;

Amarillo City Transit;

Amarillo Public Library System; and

City landfills and brush sites.

The city noted that the city’s golf complexes (Ross Rogers and Comanche Trails) will operate with normal hours on Monday, and that the summer season for the city’s outdoor pools will begin on Tuesday.

COA also released the following schedule for the Solid Waste department routes:

Residential routes: Monday routes will be conducted on Tuesday, May 30 and Tuesday routes will be conducted on Wednesday, May 31. Thursday and Friday routes will be at normal operation.

Commercial routes: Monday and Tuesday routes will be conducted on Tuesday, May 30 and Wednesday through Saturday routes will be at normal operation.

Curbside collection: Closed on Monday.

Find more information on the COA schedule here on there website.