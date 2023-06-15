AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo released its schedule for Juneteenth on Monday, according to a news release.
Officials said that in recognition of the holiday, city offices will be closed on Monday. According to the release, other services will be impacted, including:
- Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday, which can be found on the transit department’s website;
- City Hall and all Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed Monday. All library locations will have normal weekend hours;
- Solid Waste services will have the following schedule:
- Residential routes and polycart routes: Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday and Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday. Curbside collection will not be available Monday;
- Commercial routes: Monday commercial routes will be serviced Saturday. Tuesday routes will be collected as normal.
- The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday and will have normal hours on Saturday.
- Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes will have normal hours;
- Amarillo Municipal Court will be closed Monday.
