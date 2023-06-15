AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo released its schedule for Juneteenth on Monday, according to a news release.

Officials said that in recognition of the holiday, city offices will be closed on Monday. According to the release, other services will be impacted, including:

Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday, which can be found on the transit department’s website;

City Hall and all Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed Monday. All library locations will have normal weekend hours;

Solid Waste services will have the following schedule: Residential routes and polycart routes: Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday and Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday. Curbside collection will not be available Monday; Commercial routes: Monday commercial routes will be serviced Saturday. Tuesday routes will be collected as normal. The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday and will have normal hours on Saturday.

Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes will have normal hours;

Amarillo Municipal Court will be closed Monday.