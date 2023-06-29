AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has released a service schedule for July 4.
- City Hall will be closed Tuesday (July 4).
- Amarillo City Transit will be closed Tuesday (July 4).
- The holiday schedule for Solid Waste (trash pickup):
- Residential customers: Tuesday routes will be serviced on Wednesday (July 5). All other routes will be on a normal service schedule.
- Commercial customers: Tuesday routes will be serviced Monday (July 3). All other routes will be on a normal service schedule.
- Curbside collection: No curbside collection will be available on Tuesday (July 4).
- Brush sites and the city landfill will be closed Tuesday (July 4.)
- The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed Tuesday (July 4).
- All city golf courses will have normal hours of operation. Green fee prices will have a weekend/holiday rate on Tuesday (July 4).
- Amarillo Municipal Court will be closed Tuesday (July 4).
City of Guymon
The City of Guymon said its offices will be closed on July 4 and will open for regular business on July 5.
