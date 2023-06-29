AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has released a service schedule for July 4.

City Hall will be closed Tuesday (July 4).

Amarillo City Transit will be closed Tuesday (July 4).

The holiday schedule for Solid Waste (trash pickup): Residential customers: Tuesday routes will be serviced on Wednesday (July 5). All other routes will be on a normal service schedule. Commercial customers: Tuesday routes will be serviced Monday (July 3). All other routes will be on a normal service schedule. Curbside collection: No curbside collection will be available on Tuesday (July 4).

Brush sites and the city landfill will be closed Tuesday (July 4.)

The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed Tuesday (July 4).

All city golf courses will have normal hours of operation. Green fee prices will have a weekend/holiday rate on Tuesday (July 4).

Amarillo Municipal Court will be closed Tuesday (July 4).

City of Guymon

The City of Guymon said its offices will be closed on July 4 and will open for regular business on July 5.