AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo released a survey to assess what housing needs the community wants to see in their neighborhoods.

Officials with the city said their goal is to learn how to maintain affordability while meeting the needs of each specific neighborhood.

Director of City Planning Emily Koller said most of Amarillo has single-family homes. Officials said they want to explore the idea of building more units that can house more than one family in a single lot.

Koller also mentioned that current city regulation does not allow people to use a detached unit in their lot for Airbnb, and if residents express interest, the city can work to address that.

“We know there’s a lot of interest in that, but that is the way our code is written right now. So this will give us the citizen input that we need to maybe move forward and change the way people use those as an Airbnb, use existing ones as an Airbnb in the future,” said Koller.

The survey is part of the city’s Vision 2045 plan.

According to the city of Amarillo, the plan looks to guide the future of decision-making for land use, economic development, infrastructure, housing, quality-of-life amenities, and more.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the city began work on its long-range plan to analyze the type of growth Amarillo can expect over the next 20 years. The plan started with community input.

More information on “City Plan: Vision 2045” can be found on the City of Amarillo’s website.

A link to the survey can be found here.