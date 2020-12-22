City of Amarillo releases Holiday Schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo has released a holiday schedule for the week of Christmas:

City Hall will be closed on Christmas Eve (Thursday, Dec. 24) and Christmas Day (Friday, Dec. 25)

There will be a Wednesday COVID-19 briefing at 11 a.m. on Dec. 23

The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 Report Cards will not be available Christmas Eve or Christmas Day

The schedule for the COA Solid Waste Department will be as follows: For residential routes, Thursday routes will be serviced Wednesday. Friday routes will be serviced Thursday. The Solid Waste Department will be closed Christmas Day (Friday. Dec. 25.) For commercial routes, Friday even-numbered routes will be serviced Thursday. Friday odd-numbered routes will be serviced Saturday. Landfill and brush sites will be closed Christmas Day (Friday, Dec. 25.)

Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Christmas Eve, and will be closed on Christmas Day

All Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Saturday (Dec. 26)

