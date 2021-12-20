City of Amarillo releases holiday schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With Christmas right around the corner, the City of Amarillo has released a holiday schedule for the week of Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

The following is the COA holiday schedule:

City Hall — closed on Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec.24), Monday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Dec. 31 (New Years Eve.).

— closed on Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec.24), Monday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Dec. 31 (New Years Eve.). The Amarillo Public Health Department — closed Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24), Monday, Dec. 27, Friday, Dec. 31 (New Years Eve). Drive-thru testing and COVID-19 Report cards will not be available., while the COVID-19 Infusion Center will be closed Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25) and New Year’s Day (Saturday, Jan. 1).

— closed Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24), Monday, Dec. 27, Friday, Dec. 31 (New Years Eve). Amarillo City Transit — will operate a Saturday schedule on Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24). ACT will be closed on Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25), Monday, Dec. 27 and New Year’s Day (Saturday, Jan. 1).

— will operate a Saturday schedule on Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24). ACT will be closed on Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25), Monday, Dec. 27 and New Year’s Day (Saturday, Jan. 1). All Amarillo Public Library (APL) locations — will be closed beginning Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24) through Monday, Dec. 27. APL will be closed beginning New Year’s Eve (Friday, Dec. 31) through Sunday, Jan 2.

locations — will be closed beginning Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24) through Monday, Dec. 27. APL will be closed beginning New Year’s Eve (Friday, Dec. 31) through Sunday, Jan 2. Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes — will be closed Christmas Day, while City golf complexes will be open on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

The following is a schedule for the COA Solid Waste Department during Christmas week:

Residential routes : Thursday routes will be services on Wednesday. Friday routes will be serviced on Thursday. Residential routes will not service on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

: Thursday routes will be services on Wednesday. Friday routes will be serviced on Thursday. Residential routes will not service on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. Poly Cart routes : Thursday routes will be serviced on Wednesday. Friday routes will be serviced on Thursday. Poly cart routes will not service on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

: Thursday routes will be serviced on Wednesday. Friday routes will be serviced on Thursday. Poly cart routes will not service on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. Commercial routes : All commercial customers will be serviced on the Thursday before a holiday and on the following Monday. Commercial routes will not run Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

: All commercial customers will be serviced on the Thursday before a holiday and on the following Monday. Commercial routes will not run Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. Brush sites : Brush sites will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Dec. 27.

: Brush sites will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Dec. 27. Landfill: The City of Amarillo landfill will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

The following is a schedule for the COA Solid Waste Department for the of New Year’s Day:

Residential routes : Thursday routes will be serviced on Wednesday. Friday routes will be serviced on Thursday. Residential routes will not run Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.

: Thursday routes will be serviced on Wednesday. Friday routes will be serviced on Thursday. Residential routes will not run Dec. 31 or Jan. 1. Poly Cart routes: Thursday routes will be serviced on Wednesday. Friday routes will be serviced on Thursday. Poly Cart routes will not run Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.

Thursday routes will be serviced on Wednesday. Friday routes will be serviced on Thursday. Poly Cart routes will not run Dec. 31 or Jan. 1. Commercial routes : All commercial customers will be serviced on Thursday before a holiday and on the following Monday. Commercial routes will not run Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.

: All commercial customers will be serviced on Thursday before a holiday and on the following Monday. Commercial routes will not run Dec. 31 or Jan. 1. Brush sites : Brush sites will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

: Brush sites will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Landfill: The City of Amarillo landfill will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.





