City of Amarillo releases holiday schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With Christmas right around the corner, the City of Amarillo has released a holiday schedule for the week of Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
The following is the COA holiday schedule:
- City Hall — closed on Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec.24), Monday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Dec. 31 (New Years Eve.).
- The Amarillo Public Health Department — closed Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24), Monday, Dec. 27, Friday, Dec. 31 (New Years Eve).
- Drive-thru testing and COVID-19 Report cards will not be available., while the COVID-19 Infusion Center will be closed Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25) and New Year’s Day (Saturday, Jan. 1).
- Amarillo City Transit — will operate a Saturday schedule on Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24). ACT will be closed on Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25), Monday, Dec. 27 and New Year’s Day (Saturday, Jan. 1).
- All Amarillo Public Library (APL) locations — will be closed beginning Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24) through Monday, Dec. 27. APL will be closed beginning New Year’s Eve (Friday, Dec. 31) through Sunday, Jan 2.
- Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes — will be closed Christmas Day, while City golf complexes will be open on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.
The following is a schedule for the COA Solid Waste Department during Christmas week:
- Residential routes: Thursday routes will be services on Wednesday. Friday routes will be serviced on Thursday. Residential routes will not service on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
- Poly Cart routes: Thursday routes will be serviced on Wednesday. Friday routes will be serviced on Thursday. Poly cart routes will not service on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
- Commercial routes: All commercial customers will be serviced on the Thursday before a holiday and on the following Monday. Commercial routes will not run Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
- Brush sites: Brush sites will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Dec. 27.
- Landfill: The City of Amarillo landfill will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
The following is a schedule for the COA Solid Waste Department for the of New Year’s Day:
- Residential routes: Thursday routes will be serviced on Wednesday. Friday routes will be serviced on Thursday. Residential routes will not run Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.
- Poly Cart routes: Thursday routes will be serviced on Wednesday. Friday routes will be serviced on Thursday. Poly Cart routes will not run Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.
- Commercial routes: All commercial customers will be serviced on Thursday before a holiday and on the following Monday. Commercial routes will not run Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.
- Brush sites: Brush sites will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
- Landfill: The City of Amarillo landfill will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.