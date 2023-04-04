AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo recently released its Good Friday/Easter Sunday schedule, which will impact city services this weekend.

According to a news release, city of Amarillo offices will be closed on Friday because of Good Friday. The following city services will be adjusted as well:

Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Friday;

City Hall, as well as all Amarillo Public Library locations, will be closed Friday. Library locations will be open for normal hours of operation on Saturday but locations will be closed on Sunday for Easter Sunday;

Friday routes for residential and polycart solid waste routes will be serviced Thursday and Thursday routes will be serviced Wednesday;

All Friday commercial routes will be serviced Thursday and Saturday routes will operate on a normal schedule;

The city’s landfill and brush sites will be closed Friday and will have normal operating hours on Saturday;

The Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes will have normal hours of operation.