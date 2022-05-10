AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo released statistics regarding the Earth Day cleanups the city hosted late last month.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, residents collected more than 191 tons of trash and debris in the city’s cleanup campaign which coincided with the Earth Day holiday.

“The citizens of Amarillo showed up and we shattered our goal of 80 tons,” Donny Hooper, the city of Amarillo’s director of public works, said in the release. “It was a tremendous success thanks to everyone in Amarillo who participated in improving our community.”

Officials said that the city used 24 new roll-off containers at six locations throughout the city, collecting 34.8 tons of debris. Equipment and personnel from the city collected 156.6 tons of trash, including multiple alley cleanups. This compares to 72.7 tons of trash collected during a similar cleanup campaign in September 2021.