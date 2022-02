AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City council released the agenda for its meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Among the topics expected to be discussed through the meeting are the replacement of playground equipment across the city, according to notes in the agenda, considering the funding of different projects and city departments, accepting grants from the Texas Department of State Health Services, and others.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.