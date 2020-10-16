City of Amarillo: Reid announced as new Finance Director

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Debbie Reid has been announced as the new Finance Director for the City of Amarillo.

Reid will be responsible for directing the city’s finance, accounting, purchasing, central stores, utility billing, and vital statistics divisions.

Coming to Amarillo from the City of Mesquite, Reid is a certified public accountant in the state of Texas and has 36 years of experience in public and private sectors.

“Amarillo is a fantastic opportunity in many ways,” Reid said, “From a professional perspective, I look forward to continuing the city’s well-earned standard for excellence in the areas of finance, accounting, and the stewardship of public funds.”

“From a personal perspective, coming to Amarillo allows my family to follow our dream of living in this area.” Reid continued, “It is truly a perfect combination.”

“Debbie has all of the skillsets that we are looking for, and she will continue the long legacy that we have here in Amarillo of strong financial management,” said City of Amarillo Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs.

