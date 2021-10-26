City of Amarillo receives update on point-in-time count

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During today’s city council meeting, the Amarillo City Council received an update on the homeless population in the city.

According to the city’s point-in-time count, the number of homeless people has stayed close to the same as the last count. That number is still higher than both the state and national averages.

The number of unsheltered individuals has gone up to over 300.

“The number that concerns me there you can see the grey line that is our unsheltered count, you can see that it’s flipped flopped there in the winter of last year. That we went from 403 to 197 where we had sheltered and unsheltered now our unsheltered has become more prevalent than our unsheltered,” said Jason Riddlespurger, Director of Community Development.

According to the city, there are no kids under the age of 18 that are unsheltered. The coming home program has helped to get the number of homeless people down across that city and has nearly a 90% success rate.